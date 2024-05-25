Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,952,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of America worth $402,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,163,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284,008. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $310.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

