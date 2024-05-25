Barclays Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $22.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

