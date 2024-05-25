Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 26.6 %

Shares of BNED traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 20,940,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,689,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

