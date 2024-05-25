Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,821. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.09 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

