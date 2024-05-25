Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $210.21 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $210.21 million and $1.34 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.86 or 0.05416287 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00054969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,379,173 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,999,173 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

