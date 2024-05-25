Benchmark Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $72.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

