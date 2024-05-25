BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.70% of BigCommerce worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 1,099,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,891. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

