BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Trading of BiomX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 19.59% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

