Bitcicoin Price Hits $0.0011 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $1.09 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

