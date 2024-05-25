BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $69,172.30 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $69,172.30 or 1.00023009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $859.03 million and $1.20 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,774.20474943 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,213,492.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

