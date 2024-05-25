Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Tops $9.69 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.69 billion and $279.34 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $491.85 or 0.00711782 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,101.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00057907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00092284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,710,666 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

