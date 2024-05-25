BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Stock Price Down 1%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 66,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 750% from the average daily volume of 7,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.