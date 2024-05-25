BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 134,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 75,148 shares.The stock last traded at $101.06 and had previously closed at $100.78.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
