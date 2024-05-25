BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 134,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 75,148 shares.The stock last traded at $101.06 and had previously closed at $100.78.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 756,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

