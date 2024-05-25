Boeing (LON:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.29

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 221.29 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 223.12 ($2.84). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.80), with a volume of 7,469 shares changing hands.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

