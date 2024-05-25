Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.90.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
