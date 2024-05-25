Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,339. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

