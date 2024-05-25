BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,503. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

