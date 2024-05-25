Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.47.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:BXP opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
