Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,477. The company has a market capitalization of $795.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

