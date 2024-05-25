Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.93

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 37442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

