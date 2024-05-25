Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.29.

EAT stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

