Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCO. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BCO

Brink’s Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,811,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.