Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,486 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 17,425,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,919,494. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

