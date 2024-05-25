Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.16% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,207,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,420,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,343. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.