Brogan Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 689,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after buying an additional 68,116 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,260,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.