Brokerages Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) PT at $23.13

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $4,007,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 465,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

