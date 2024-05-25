Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $16.70

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,055 shares of company stock worth $5,128,587. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.64 on Monday. Lyft has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.