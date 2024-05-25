Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) PT at $39.87

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONON. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 347,942 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 10.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ON by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

