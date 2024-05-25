Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) PT at $39.87

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.87.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ONON. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ON
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
ON Stock Performance
Shares of ONON opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.