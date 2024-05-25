Brunner (LON:BUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,310.02

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,310.02 ($16.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($17.35). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,345 ($17.09), with a volume of 71,589 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of £567.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.64.

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($16.18) per share, with a total value of £1,922.23 ($2,443.10). Insiders own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

