Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.91% of Brunswick worth $61,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,582 shares of company stock worth $3,178,092. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 550,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

