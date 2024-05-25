Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.96% of Burlington Stores worth $120,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE:BURL traded up $13.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,505. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average is $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.14.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

