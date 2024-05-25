Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $13.03. Burnham shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 6,385 shares changing hands.
Burnham Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.
Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.70%.
Burnham Announces Dividend
About Burnham
Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.
Featured Articles
