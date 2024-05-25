CAE (TSE:CAE) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.70.

CAE stock opened at C$25.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$23.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

