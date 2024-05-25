Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 170,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 460,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Calibre Mining Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
