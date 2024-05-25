Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74), Yahoo Finance reports. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 133.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

