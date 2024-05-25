Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 241,163 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 863,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.