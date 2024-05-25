Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 154,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,158,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,563,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.76.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

