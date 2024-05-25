Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.58 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,602,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

