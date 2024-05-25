Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after acquiring an additional 917,284 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,474.5% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 363,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,453 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,716,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.87. 210,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.