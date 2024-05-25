Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.54. 1,051,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,916. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

