Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.06. 794,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.