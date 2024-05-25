Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,627 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,644. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $70.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

