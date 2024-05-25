Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,864 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,779,000 after acquiring an additional 893,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,179 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,053,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,494 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 613,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,445. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.