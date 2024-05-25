Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 33,759 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,759 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

