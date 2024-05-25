Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 82,857 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $23,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.78. 3,065,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

