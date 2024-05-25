Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,425,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,919,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.