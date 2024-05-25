Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Camden National Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 25,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
