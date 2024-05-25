Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.18.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 186,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 473,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

