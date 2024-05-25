Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

