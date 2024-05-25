Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.26

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $8.41. Capcom shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 24,790 shares changing hands.

Capcom Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

